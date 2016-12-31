One killed In Westlake Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A person was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle early Saturday morning in the Westlake District.
The hit-and-run crash occurred just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of West 2nd and Emerald streets, according to Los Angeles police.
The pedestrian, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was transported from the scene but died at the hospital, the LAPD said.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)