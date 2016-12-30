Henrik Sedin Scores In OT As Canucks Edge Ducks, 3-2

December 30, 2016 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Henrik Sedin scored 4:01 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.

The Canucks captain roofed his ninth of the season on a 2-on-1 rush after Ryan Getzlaf missed the net on a 2-on-1 at the other end.

Loui Eriksson and Jack Skille also scored in regulation for Vancouver, which got 24 saves from Ryan Miller.

Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

