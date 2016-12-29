Single Mom Blames Herself After SUV Is Stolen With All Her Kids’ Christmas Gifts, Clothes

BELLFLOWEER (CBSLA.com) — A Bellflower family lost more than their vehicle when their SUV was stolen in Long Beach.

They lost the vehicle and all their Christmas presents and clothes as well.

CBS2’s Kristine Lazar spoke to the heartbroken family.

“I feel like it’s my fault. Like I shouldn’t have parked there,” said Tara Dawkins.

Single mom Dawkins blames herself after her SUV was stolen, with all three of her children’s Christmas gifts inside.

“Just for my kids I feel bad. They can keep the truck, it’s just the stuff,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins says the car — a 2001 GMC Yukon — was locked and the alarm was on when it was taken in downtown Long Beach. The 2001 GMC And inside there was much more than just presents. The family of four had been living out of their car.

“Lower income, everything is full. The lists are full even to be on the lists to get in,” Dawkins says.

Gone are their clothes and their brand new shoes, backpacks and school projects.

Also in the Yukon, 10-year-old Michael’s school issued iPad which he uses to communicate. Michael has autism.

There were also two scooters in the car, belonging to the girls — Irie, 5, and Aaliyah, 12.

“I’ve been wanting it since my birthday and I only got to ride it two days,” said Aaliyah.

The car was stolen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The family says they were only out of it for 45 minutes while they grabbed a bite to eat.

Late today, the LAPD located the SUV but Dawkins says the gifts and belongings are gone.

She works part time at Starbucks and hopes to save up enough money to replace at least the scooters.

“It’s just stuff. We still have each other,” said Dawkins.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. Click here for more information.