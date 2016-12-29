Singer Trey Songz Charged With Assaulting Police Officer Following Concert

December 29, 2016 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Police, Trey Songz

DETROIT (AP) — Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 32-year-old Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arraigned Thursday.

Songz, of Virginia, was arrested after the incident Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says Songz became “upset and belligerent” after he was told to end his concert and leave the stage at 11:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say someone was struck in the head by an object and an officer was punched.

Songz’ next court date is Jan. 5. He was released Thursday after posting bond.

The Detroit News reports Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia