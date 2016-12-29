Man Sought In Attempted Sexual Assault Of Woman In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Thursday to locate an assault suspect in Riverside.
Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday to the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard for report of an attempted sexual assault and armed robbery that had just occurred.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim stopped at a gas station on University Avenue at the 215 Freeway. As she left the station, she noticed a vehicle began to follow her.
When she exited the freeway, the vehicle intentionally struck the back of her car, causing the victim to pull to the side of the off ramp.
The suspect then exited his vehicle, armed with a knife, and attempted to sexually assault the woman. He also stole property from the vehicle.
Detectives described the suspect as a Hispanic man believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35 years old who has ungroomed facial hair and a skinny build. He stands no taller than 5-foot-8, and was last seen wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt.
The suspect was seen driving an older model, box style SUV that is dark green. The passenger side has a broken window and appears to be covered with cardboard.
Authorities released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday in hopes that someone would recognize him.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this suspect has been urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7125.