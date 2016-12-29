Passengers Removed After Disruption Delays Flight To LA

(WARNING: video contains explicit language)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A Los Angeles man and a Minnesota woman were removed from a Delta Air Lines plane after officials say they caused a disruption that lead to a delay on a flight headed to LAX.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the flight took off at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday but returned at 7:35 p.m.
Hogan says the flight crew reported the couple became disruptive and refused to follow instructions. He didn’t know the nature of the disruption.
According to CBS Minneapolis, 35-year-old Blake Adam Fleisig, of Los Angeles, and 36-year-old Christine Anne Koosman were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.
The pair was questioned by police and the FBI.
A statement released by Delta officials said the two passengers “refused to follow crew instructions, became aggressive and created a disruption in the cabin.”
Video shot by another passenger shows the man attacking another passenger as officers remove him. The woman curses as officers escort her off the plane.
Fleisig cooperated with police and was released Wednesday night, while Koosman was described as not being cooperative and remained in police custody, according to CBS Minneapolis.
