Two 2-year-Old Twin Boys Die In South LA House Fire

December 27, 2016 11:38 PM

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two 2-year-old twin boys have died in a South L.A. house fire, authorities said.

A mother, father and two children were pulled from the one-story home on 113th Street at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The father is in critical condition with burns to the face. The mother, who is nine months pregnant was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities say bars on the windows had to be cut through making it difficult for crews to rescue the family.

The cause still under investigation but investigators say there is no sign of foul play.

