Pets Rescued From Fire At Cypress Home

CYPRESS (CBSLA.com) — A dog was injured Tuesday in a fire at a Cypress home whose residents were away, authorities said.
The blaze was reported about 7:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Wellington Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.
Twenty-six firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but not before it caused smoke damage inside the residence, Kurtz said.
Firefighters found one dog in the back yard and another on a second floor, Kurtz said. The dog that was outside was uninjured, but the one inside is in the care of a veterinarian, he said.
That animal’s condition was not available, according to Kurtz, who said the home’s residents were on a trip out of town.
“Thank God so far nobody is hurt. Hopefully, the dogs are OK,” neighbor Sandi Bustos said.
