Pets Rescued From Fire At Cypress Home

December 27, 2016 11:30 PM
CYPRESS (CBSLA.com) — A dog was injured Tuesday in a fire at a Cypress home whose residents were away, authorities said.

The blaze was reported about 7:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Wellington Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

Twenty-six firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but not before it caused smoke damage inside the residence, Kurtz said.

Firefighters found one dog in the back yard and another on a second floor, Kurtz said. The dog that was outside was uninjured, but the one inside is in the care of a veterinarian, he said.

That animal’s condition was not available, according to Kurtz, who said the home’s residents were on a trip out of town.

“Thank God so far nobody is hurt. Hopefully, the dogs are OK,” neighbor Sandi Bustos said.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

