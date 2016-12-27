Best Signature Cocktails In Orange County

Liberating libations lead the way on many menus throughout Orange County, but some of these tasty cocktails are unique to the particular place in which they are being served. Wondering which signature cocktails are the best in this superior section of the West? Consider the following five.



www.piesocietybar.com 353 E 17th St.Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 313-6335 The signature cocktail that defines this go-to saloon, one that doubles as a speak easy, is called All The Things. While the name may be confusing, the drink itself (which includes mescal, ginger, lime and azaro) will never be forgotten after you have experienced your first full glass. In fact, once this happens, you be completely mesmerized and yearning to return to Pie Society for another.



www.arestaurantnb.com 3334 West Coast HighwayNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 650-6505 Swearing by the slogan “classically hip since 1926,” A Restaurant is celebrating its 90th anniversary in always alluring Newport Beach. To honor this seminal occasion with all kinds of spirit, order the signature Black Tie, expressly on offer in 2016 and containing such ingredients as Nolet’s Gin, Kettle One Citroen, and Lillet Blanc. This craft cocktail will hit the spot on its own or paired with a lovely meal that includes arguably the best beef in the whole wide world.



Accolades are constant for the carefully crafted cocktails served at this lovely Santa Ana hot spot. That said, signature drinks at this Santa Ana establishment these days include what has been labeled the Planet Terror (includes Legal mexcal, blood orange shurb, and red fresno tincture) as well as the Floral Park, made with Larceny bourbon, hibiscus, honey and lemon. Another portent option at Playground DTSA: The Good, The Bad, and The Dooley, concocted with Anchor Old Potrero Rye, Citrus Oleo, and Bilaro Amaro.



www.arcresturant.com 3321 Hyland Ave., Suite FCosta Mesa, CA 92626(949) 500-5561 Bar keep Koire Rogers is the man behind ARC’s libations which are made using the best spirits in all the land. New on the carte at this prime Costa Mesa haunt is the Weapon For Protection, a cocktail crafted by mixing brandy. cynar and raspberry for a zingy drink that won’t soon be forgotten.



As winter takes over the Southland without any snow to speak of, at least not by the ocean in Orange County, the signature drink at this ace Irish pub is their specially made wassail. Muldoon's version of mulled wine drunk steeps all day so locals can savor the drink on a cool (or cool-ish) night in Newport Beach. Ask the barkeep who will probably come up with a glass or more to satiate no matter what time you turn up at this rabble rousing establishment.

By Jane Lasky