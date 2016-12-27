Best Signature Cocktails In Orange County

Pie Society Bar
353 E 17th St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 313-6335
www.piesocietybar.com
The signature cocktail that defines this go-to saloon, one that doubles as a speak easy, is called All The Things. While the name may be confusing, the drink itself (which includes mescal, ginger, lime and azaro) will never be forgotten after you have experienced your first full glass. In fact, once this happens, you be completely mesmerized and yearning to return to Pie Society for another.
A Restaurant
3334 West Coast Highway
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 650-6505
www.arestaurantnb.com
Swearing by the slogan “classically hip since 1926,” A Restaurant is celebrating its 90th anniversary in always alluring Newport Beach. To honor this seminal occasion with all kinds of spirit, order the signature Black Tie, expressly on offer in 2016 and containing such ingredients as Nolet’s Gin, Kettle One Citroen, and Lillet Blanc. This craft cocktail will hit the spot on its own or paired with a lovely meal that includes arguably the best beef in the whole wide world.
Playground DTSA
220 E. 4th St.
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 560-4444
www.playgroundDTSA.com
Accolades are constant for the carefully crafted cocktails served at this lovely Santa Ana hot spot. That said, signature drinks at this Santa Ana establishment these days include what has been labeled the Planet Terror (includes Legal mexcal, blood orange shurb, and red fresno tincture) as well as the Floral Park, made with Larceny bourbon, hibiscus, honey and lemon. Another portent option at Playground DTSA: The Good, The Bad, and The Dooley, concocted with Anchor Old Potrero Rye, Citrus Oleo, and Bilaro Amaro.
Arc Food & Libations
3321 Hyland Ave., Suite F
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(949) 500-5561
www.arcresturant.com
Bar keep Koire Rogers is the man behind ARC’s libations which are made using the best spirits in all the land. New on the carte at this prime Costa Mesa haunt is the Weapon For Protection, a cocktail crafted by mixing brandy. cynar and raspberry for a zingy drink that won’t soon be forgotten.
Muldoon’s Irish Pub
202 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 640-4110
www.muldoonspub.com
As winter takes over the Southland without any snow to speak of, at least not by the ocean in Orange County, the signature drink at this ace Irish pub is their specially made wassail. Muldoon’s version of mulled wine drunk steeps all day so locals can savor the drink on a cool (or cool-ish) night in Newport Beach. Ask the barkeep who will probably come up with a glass or more to satiate no matter what time you turn up at this rabble rousing establishment.
