Without Paul, Griffin Or Redick, Clippers Drop Third Straight

Best Activities To Do This Week In L.A. - December 26 As the year comes to an end, this week offers plenty of exciting activities to take part in, especially New Year's Eve!

Best Ways To Spend New Year's Day In Los AngelesJanuary 1st is a great day to unwind after the holidays, but it's also a great way to get out and about and enjoy activities throughout the city as you kick off the new year!