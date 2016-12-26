‘Slight’ Methane Leak Triggers Possible New Concerns For Porter Ranch Residents

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA.com) — Methane was detected seeping out of the soil near a gas well that was plugged earlier this year following a four-month leak, causing possible new concerns for Porter Ranch residents.
Southern California Gas Company inspectors discovered “a very slight and intermittent observation of methane” at the SS-25 wellhead of the Aliso Canyon Storage Facility at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, according to spokesman Sergio Jimenez.
“We believe this is a continuation of off-gassing from the soil that has previously been observed at the site,” Jimenez said. “This recent of gassing of the soil coincides with the recent intense rain events at the site and is not believed to pose a present or potential hazard to human health safety or the environment.”
“No anomalies have been detected through other monitoring techniques, including the fence line monitoring system and visual inspections, and there is no discernible odor at the site,” he said. SoCalGas continues to monitor the site.
The previous methane leak, which scientists called the largest in U.S. history, displaced at least 7,000 Porter Ranch area residents for months.
That leak, which spewed 109,000 metric tons of methane, at the 3,600-acre underground storage facility was detected on Oct. 23, 2015 and capped in early February.
SoCalGas has asked for state approval to resume natural gas injections at the site, but neighbors and environmental activists want it shut down permanently.