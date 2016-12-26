Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Shooting Woman In Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a woman in Sherman Oaks, police said Monday.
The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 15200 block of Valleyheart Drive near Sepulveda Boulevard.
Officers responded to report of a woman screaming for help in the area.
Upon their arrival, authorities located two shooting victims.
A preliminary investigation revealed the gunman sustained injuries during the incident.
The relationship between the gunman and the victim remains unclear at this time.
The gunman was taken into custody at the scene.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
