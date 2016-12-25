Twitter Mourns Passing Of Singer George Michael

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Condolences are pouring in via social media amid the passing of singer, George Michael.
Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6
— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.
— James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016
George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016
Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ☹️
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016
Unbelievable.
RIP George Michael.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016
RIP George Michael. So good-humoured and self-deprecating when he joined us in Extras. 2016 just won't give us a break
— Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) December 26, 2016
It better not be true bout George Michael
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2016
2016. Really? REALLY?! George Michael?! Unbelievably sad.
— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 25, 2016
Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them.
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016
Another beautiful talent taken away. Rest in power @GeorgeMichael. 2016 is just brutal. 😢
— Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 26, 2016
George Michael
Read: https://t.co/z669xGdjwM
— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 26, 2016
R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now 🙏
— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016
So shocked to hear that @GeorgeMichael has passed away. What a horrible year it's been. Thinking of his family, friends and fans tonight.
— Sam Palladio (@SamPalladio) December 26, 2016
You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP
— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016
Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed.
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 25, 2016
Another music icon has left us too early. A heartfelt R.I.P. for George Michael, who passed away at age 53. ❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/2WmZPZRlQE
— Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) December 26, 2016
Heartbroken over George Michael's death. I grew up listening loving his music. Crazy news considering I was just singing Last Christmas.
— Julia Kelly (@MissJuliaKelly) December 25, 2016
Cannot believe the news. RIP to George Michael – an absolute legend.❤
— Leona Kate Vaughan (@leonakate) December 25, 2016
RIP George Michael ! Gone but never forgotten ..
— Barclay Beales. (@BarclayBeales) December 25, 2016
I am so desperately sad to hear about the passing of the beautifully talented @GeorgeMichael You inspired so many. RIP George xxxx
— Martine McCutcheon (@martineofficial) December 25, 2016
RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael
— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016
Had the pleasure of meeting George Michael at a charity do once. He was surprisingly down to earth, and VERY funny.
— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 25, 2016
I pray George Michael finally finds peace. A deeply private man with an awe-inspiring talent that couldn't help but make him a superstar.
— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 25, 2016
So very sad and shocked to hear about George Michael
— Elizabeth McClarnon (@LizMcClarnon) December 25, 2016
George Michael, too? No more,2016. No more.
— St. Vincent (@st_vincent) December 26, 2016
Homage to a Truly beautiful Vocalist@GeorgeMichael
He inspired me.
My performance of Careless whisper
11 yrs ago https://t.co/IpekcxEiEj
— Shayne Ward (@shayneTward) December 25, 2016
So sad. RIP George Michael.
— Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) December 25, 2016
George Michael's Freedom! '90, directed by David Fincher. Style, rhythm, surface & subtext. Pop genius: https://t.co/GcBR1kkDxw
— Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 25, 2016
If u r of a certain age like me George Michael was the soundtrack to our highs & lows , loves & losts in the 80's.Part of us goes with him.
— Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) December 25, 2016
Sad to hear about George Michael's passing. He was a big inspiration. 🌈💔 https://t.co/uUmnuHOkVc
— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 25, 2016
Ugh. George Michael. 💔
— Garbage (@garbage) December 25, 2016
I'm utterly saddened by the passing of @GeorgeMichael Rest is Sweet Peace dear brother. You made the world better.
— Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) December 25, 2016
My god. Rest in paradise @GeorgeMichael–an icon, an ally, a legend. pic.twitter.com/MfxPVFG0B2
— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 25, 2016
Incredibly sad news about George Michael. A huge pop talent who subverted the gloom of Thatcher's Britain and defied sexual repression. RIP.
— Simon Price (@simon_price01) December 25, 2016
2016's taken another one. RIP George Michael. I'm watching love actually. Bit naff but love though.
— Ted Reilly (@Ted_Reilly14) December 25, 2016
Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016
George Michael was a real cool dude. https://t.co/GXbn1OzAKT
— Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) December 26, 2016
