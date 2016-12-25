Laugh Factory Offers Free Meal And Food For The Soul

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — They line up for hours each Christmas Day for a warm greeting.
Jokes from the pros and a heaping turkey dinner.
The cost? It’s picked up by Jamie Masada, owner of the Laugh Factory.
Every Christmas Day for the last four decades he has opened the place up for those who really need a meal, really need a laugh and some food for the soul.
Comedians serve meals before serving up the laughs.
Susan Kramer is a single mom who’s trying to find work. She wonders what Christmas would be like without the Laugh Factory.
“It would be hard. It would be no presents and we’d be looking for a place to eat,” Kramer said.
What really got this started 37 years ago was a comedian who was really in dire straits emotionally.
“He was going to commit suicide. And I heard about and it broke my heart,” Masada said.