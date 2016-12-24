Snow Briefly Forces Closure Of I-5 Through Grapevine Mountain Pass

December 24, 2016 7:55 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities briefly shut down both directions of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine mountain pass due to heavy snow overnight.

The closure was announced by the California Highway Patrol around 5 a.m. Saturday via Twitter.

It was impacting traffic all the way in the Castaic area, where footage showed trucks and vehicles in back-to-back traffic at Castaic Road on the 5 Freeway.

As of 8 a.m., officers were escorting vehicles through the mountain pass.

For up-to-the-minute live traffic updates, tune-in to KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO and visit cbsLA.com/traffic.

