Snow Briefly Forces Closure Of I-5 Through Grapevine Mountain Pass

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities briefly shut down both directions of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine mountain pass due to heavy snow overnight.
The closure was announced by the California Highway Patrol around 5 a.m. Saturday via Twitter.
It was impacting traffic all the way in the Castaic area, where footage showed trucks and vehicles in back-to-back traffic at Castaic Road on the 5 Freeway.
As of 8 a.m., officers were escorting vehicles through the mountain pass.
