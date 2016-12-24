Driver Shot, Killed By El Monte Police During Wild Chase

EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) – A suspected drunken driver was struck and killed by officer gunfire Friday night in El Monte when he reportedly charged at officers while driving an SUV as they were standing outside their patrol units at the end of a chase.

It happened at 9:35 p.m. near Esto Avenue and Fieldcrest Street, according to Deputy Trina Schrader with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives, who are assisting the El Monte Police Department in the shooting investigation, learned El Monte police officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle near Valley Boulevard and Tyler Avenue as they suspected he was drunk.

The man refused to stop and a chase ensued, Schrader said.

During the pursuit, the SUV collided with another motorist who was not injured. The suspect ultimately made his way over to the vicinity of Esto Avenue and Fieldcrest Street, where he stopped at the mouth of the intersection, Schrader said.

El Monte Police officers exited their vehicles to approach the SUV and conduct a traffic stop when the man drove into the cul-de-sac, turned around and drove toward the officers, who were standing outside their vehicles, Schrader said.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators have learned there were three officers who discharged their weapons,” Schrader said. “None of the officers on scene were injured.”

A fourth officer was injured when that officer collided with another vehicle while responding to the pursuit. The officer and the person that was struck were both transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, Schrader said.

The deceased suspect was not immediately identified.

