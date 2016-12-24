Deputies Fatally Shoot Man Allegedly Threatening Family Members With Knife In Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA.com) — A deadly deputy-involved shooting has been reported in Pico Rivera.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Greenglade Avenue, near Kells Place, just west of the 605 Freeway.

Officials told CBS2/KCAL9 that the suspect allegedly began threatening family members with scissors or a knife.

Someone in the home called 911 around 5 p.m.

Deputies responded to the location and opened fire on the man. Authorities confirm the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune said the deceased was a 50-year-old man and that family told deputies he had mental health issues.

There was no word on how many people, if any, were stabbed by the suspect.

Tina Patel reported from the scene for the KCAL9 News at 10 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies told her the family was of Asian descent and because of a language barrier they were having some difficulty piecing together exactly what happened.

After threatening family members with a knife (or scissors), the suspect confronted a woman, believed to be his wife, in the street.

At that point, a neighbor walked by and tried to intervene.

“The wife is chasing him, trying to stop him from stabbing me,” said Alex Campisi, “and then he turns around and tries to stab her. And when he did that, I grabbed him and dropped him to the floor, hoping he would drop the knife. But he still held it in his hand.”

Campisi was able to get away without being hurt.

Deputies arrived and said they tried to get the man to drop his blade but he refused.

Officials said they first fired a non-lethal bean bag at the man but it also failed to subdue him.