Pickup Driver Fails To Negotiate Turn In Winchester Killing 2 Female Motorists

WINCHESTER (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a pickup truck driver failed to negotiate a turn while going too fast through a wet Winchester intersection Friday morning killing two female motorists.

Reynaldo Rivera, 54, lost control of his 2004 Nissan Titan about 9:50 a.m. on northbound state Route 79.

Rivera reportedly rolled over an SUV, then plowed into a sedan, causing fatal injuries to the women at the wheels of both vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Darren Meyer said that Rivera was attempting to make a turn onto westbound Domenigoni Parkway, “but due to his speed and the wet roadway surface, he failed to negotiate the turn and struck the concrete center divider.”

The pickup tumbled over a 1995 Chevy Blazer, then slammed into a 1995 Honda Accord, propelling it into an adjacent 2004 Chevy pickup, Meyer said, adding that all of the vehicles were stopped in the westbound lanes of Domenigoni.

Rivera’s pickup came to rest on its wheels. He suffered major head trauma in the accident. Rivera was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley.

The woman in the Blazer and the woman in the Accord were both pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics. Their identities were not immediately released pending notification of their next of kin.

A 29-year-old passenger in the Chevy pickup was not injured. Two passengers in the Blazer suffered minor injuries. The victims were transported to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.

Meyer said that alcohol and drugs were not contributing factors in the deadly wreck.

The westbound side of Domenigoni was shut down for three hours while a preliminary investigation was conducted and the wreckage was cleared.