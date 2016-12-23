Fast-Moving Cold Front Brings More Rain To Southern California

December 23, 2016 10:37 AM
Filed Under: NWS, Rain, Storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fast-moving cold front is bringing more rain to California. Rain is falling in the north Friday morning and will spread southeast through the day and overnight.

Winter storm warnings will be in effect in the Sierra Nevada and many other mountain areas including Southern California.

Forecasters expect snow to fall at very low levels up and down the state.

The San Francisco Bay Area, for example, could see scattered snow showers at elevations as low as 2,000 to 3,000 feet Friday night and early Saturday.

Snow levels in the mountains from Santa Barbara County south to San Diego County will drop as low as 3,000 feet.

Many burn areas from the Central Coast south to Los Angeles County will be under flash flood watches.

