Woman Hospitalized After Oak Tree Falls On House

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An elderly Eagle Rock woman was injured Thursday after a large oak tree from a neighboring home fell on her house, authorities said.
Firefighters were sent to the 1700 block of Campus Road shortly before 11 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of an arm injury that was not life-threatening, Humphrey said.
While the first wave of wet weather moved through the Southland earlier Thursday morning, authorities were not yet ready to say the storm was a factor.
“Though there has been rain and wind, (the) LAFD cannot formally declare a reason for the tree falling,” Humphrey said.
