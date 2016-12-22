Rain Continues To Fall In Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Rain continued to fall Thursday across the Southland.
According to the National Weather Service, totals ranging from a tenth of an inch to a half-inch are expected across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
There is a possibility of minor debris and mud flows overnight.
Flash flood watches may be issued in areas below slopes denuded by wildfires.
The second storm, which originated to the north in the Gulf of Alaska, is expected to produce a half-inch to an inch of rain in coastal and valley communities, and between one and two inches in the San Gabriel Mountains.
A wind advisory will remain in force until 9 a.m. in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains.
