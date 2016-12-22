Police Hunt Hit-And-Run Driver That Left 51-Year-Old Woman Dead

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives with the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division are looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a 51-year-old woman dead.
The crash occurred Thursday around 6:20 am. at Avalon Boulevard and 43rd Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location.
The woman — a 51-year-old Latina and resident of Los Angeles — was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
There is no description of the vehicle or the driver.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at (213) 833-3713.