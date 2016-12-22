Man Shot By Home Invasion Robbers In Northridge

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) — A man suffered a graze wound to the ear Thursday while fighting off an intruder inside his home in Northridge.

According to police, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a home located in the 9100 block of Encino Avenue for report of a home invasion robbery.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned three masked men entered the home through the front door, which was unlocked.

The homeowner confronted one of the robbers, who was armed, and tried to rip off his ski mask.

During the struggle, the gun was fired and the homeowner suffered a graze wound to his ear.

The robbers fled from the scene in a white sedan.

No property was taken from the residence.

Paramedics transported the homeowner to a hospital for treatment of his wound.

Police said the suspects are believed to be connected to a gardener who tends to the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

