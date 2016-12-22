Herding Dog Survives Likely Bear Attack In Rural San Bernardino Co.

December 22, 2016 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Bear Attack, herding dog

YUCAIPA (CBSLA.com) – A herding dog may have gone toe-to-toe with a bear in the San Bernardino County mountain community of Yucaipa this week.

Denise Casey told KCAL9 that on Tuesday she found Sydney, her herding dog, outside her Yucaipa home with a nasty gash running from her back to her belly.

“We didn’t hear a peep out of her,” Casey said. “She did not bark or anything.”

Left in the mud beside Sydney was a five-inch bear footprint. Casey snapped photos and took them to U.S. Forest Service rangers, who confirmed her fears.

“They said, ‘yes, definitely a bear,’” Casey said. “Their thoughts were that they probably startled each other and he clawed out at her.”

Since this is a horse friendly area, Casey wants to ensure that her neighbors be on the lookout for bears in their backyards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia