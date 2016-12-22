Alabama Woman Gets ‘Xmizzle’ Surprise: Her Secret Santa Is Snoop Dogg

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An Alabama woman got quite the Christmas surprise this week when her secret Santa was revealed to be legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

The woman, who has chosen to identify herself only as Erin, received the gifts through Reddit’s secret Santa gift exchange, which connects thousands of the site’s users during the holidays.

Immediately after opening the envelope, she knew this was no ordinary gift exchange.

“Merry Xmizzle to you and your fam!” the note read. “Even a bo$$ lady like you need to kicc bacc and relax sometimes. Hope you like these goodies I chose for you.”

The note was signed by Snoop Dogg.

“I will admit, I freaked out,” Erin told Alabama news station WHNT.

Inside the package were gifts, including a small drone, tea, a candle, socks, a Snoop Dogg shirt and pair of Snoop Dogg slippers.

Reddit says its secret Santa program is the world’s largest gift exchange. There were more than 118,000 users signed up for this year’s exchange, according to the site.

A Reddit representative confirmed that Erin’s gifts were in fact from Snoop Dogg, WHNT reported.

“I’ve had a rough year so getting this for Christmas was awesome,” Erin posted on the site.

Now, Erin said she’s working to find Snoop a gift to return his generosity.