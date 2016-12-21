Prosecutors Voice Concerns For Safety Of Witnesses In Durst Trial

December 21, 2016 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Robert Durst

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors who charged New York real estate heir Robert Durst with the murder of his best friend in Los Angeles want to videotape testimony from witnesses they fear could die or be killed before trial.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said Wednesday that prosecutors fear for the safety of witnesses because Durst is accused of killing a witness in the 1982 disappearance of his wife.

Lawyers for Durst objected to taking conditional testimony and suggestions the 73-year-old Durst, who is using a wheelchair and in custody, is a threat to anyone.

Lewin says Durst is worth $100 million and is suspected of killing Susan Berman, who was allegedly killed in 2000, before she was expected to be interviewed by police about the suspected murder of Kathleen Durst in New York.

