Monterey Park Thieves Make Off With Cognac Valued At $53K

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA.com) – Two men broke into a Monterey Park store early Monday morning and escaped with two bottles of cognac valued at a combined $53,000.
According to Monterey Park police, at around 3:45 a.m. the suspects entered Wing Hop Fung, located at 725 W. Garvey Ave., through the roof and swiped a Louis XIII Rare Cask 426 Cognac Second Edition worth $28,000 and a Louis XIII Black Pearl Cognac Anniversary Edition worth $25,000.
The theft was captured on surveillance video, which has been released to the public. The men have not yet been identified.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 626-307-1236 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
