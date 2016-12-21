Weather Creates Flight Delays At LAX, Brings Down Tree In Diamond Bar

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Weather caused some isolated issues across Southern California on Wednesday, as a number of arriving and departing flights have been experiencing two-hour delays due to heavy holiday-related flight volume, according to LAX operations.
In Diamond Bar, a large tree crashed onto a home with a sound the homeowner described as loud as thunder.
No one was injured in the home.
Wednesday’s storm and construction nearby were also blamed for the flight delays at LAX.
The FlightRadar24.com website showed some planes could not land at the airport because there was not enough space to put them.
So the jets had to circle around until some space cleared up. Some of the flights were even diverted to other airports.
An air traffic control official told CBS2’s Stu Mundel that the delays may continue through Friday night.