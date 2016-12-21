FULL INTERVIEW: Jeff Fisher ‘Disappointed,’ ‘Surprised’ He Didn’t Get To Finish Season With Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher was disappointed and surprised he didn’t have the opportunity to finish the 2016 season with the team, he told CBS2’s Jim Hill.

Fisher was fired as head coach last week, a day after a blowout loss to the Falcons at the Coliseum brought the team’s record to 4-9 on the season.

“I thought I’d get the chance to get these guys through the end of the year and the three division games,” he told Jim Hill.

Fisher signed a two-year contract extension with the Rams before the season began.

But in the weeks leading up to his firing, Fisher faced mounting criticism from fans and the organization’s second all-time leading rusher, Eric Dickerson, who vowed not to attend Rams games as long as Fisher was coaching.

With his final loss as the Rams’ head coach, Fisher reached an inauspicious milestone: he tied Dan Reeves for the most regular-season losses of any head coach in NFL history, with 165.

Team owner Stan Kroenke said he didn’t make the decision to replace Fisher mid-season lightly.

“Making a decision such as this, especially during the season, is one of the most difficult in sports,” Kroenke said in the announcement of Fisher’s firing. “This is the right time to make a change as our performance has not lived up to my or our fans’ expectations. We all are focused on improving as an organization and building a team that makes Los Angeles proud.”

Within hours, Fisher was replaced by interim head coach Jim Fassel.

The team didn’t fare much better in its first game under Fassel’s watch, losing 24-3 to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

The loss brought the Rams’ record to 4-10.

Fisher didn’t lay out any specific plans for the future, but said he’s optimistic.

“This is a personal loss,” he said. “But you got to keep it in perspective and look forward to the next opportunities.”

He also found a little humor in his firing, since his first stint as a coordinator with the Rams ended similarly.

“Ironically, I’ve been fired twice, or ‘dismissed’ twice,” he said. “And it’s both been by the Rams.”

Fisher said he wishes the team and the organization success.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: