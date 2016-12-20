Redick, Paul Lead Clippers To 119-102 Victory Over Nuggets

December 20, 2016 10:13 PM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.J. Redick scored 27 points, including 7-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers, Chris Paul had 16 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 119-102 Tuesday night..

DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Luc Mbah a Moute added 14 points for the Clippers, who won for the fifth time in six games. Los Angeles was playing for the first time since losing leading scorer Blake Griffin up to six weeks after knee surgery.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 22 points off the bench, with Danilo Gallinari adding 17 points. Denver snapped a three-game win streak.

The Clippers shot 44 percent on 3s (16 for 36), led by 29 points in the third quarter, and rested all their starters in the fourth quarter.

