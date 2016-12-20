Man Arrested On Homicide Charges In Disappearance Of Former Reality Show Contestant

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — A man was arrested on homicide charges Tuesday in the disappearance of a San Pedro woman missing since leaving a birthday party in Torrance early Sunday morning.

Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS2/KCAL9 that Jackie Jerome Rogers was arrested in connection with the disappearance of 36-year-old Lisa Marie Naegle. On Tuesday night, LAPD investigators found Naegle buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of Rogers’ home in the 5000 block of West 106th Street in Lennox. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office collected the body from the property. Neighbors told KCAL9 Reporter Erica Nochlin that Rogers lived with his parents.

“It was our nightmare,” Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, Lisa’s sister, told KCAL9 Tuesday night.

Naegle, a registered nurse and former reality show contestant, was last seen Sunday morning leaving a party at Alpine Village, and a missing-persons report was filed on Monday. Naegle taught at West Los Angeles College and Rogers was one of her students.

“I guess he’s (police) saying the motive was he (Rogers) was somehow infatuated or in love with my sister, and my sister didn’t take notice of his advances,” Naegle said. “And because of that he became upset and he hit her with some blunt object.”

According to Lisa’s husband, Derek Harryman, Naegle called him around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and said she was leaving the party but was stopping to get something to eat on the way. She never came home. She also failed to show up Monday for the nursing classes she teaches.

Naegle’s relatives said she went to the party with Rogers, but he repeatedly told the family he did not leave the party with her. However, Danielle said a friend of hers at the party sent her multiple photos of Naegle with Rogers.

“They know their daughter or their sister, and they knew something wasn’t right, and they took steps that we don’t ordinarily see, and then they called the police when they thought, ‘this is just not sitting right with us,'” LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

Surveillance footage showed Naegle getting into an SUV belonging to Rogers and leaving the party with him. There was also footage of the pair going to a gas station.

“I want to just wake up and see her,” a tearful Danielle said.

Rogers was detained by police Tuesday morning. He was later booked on $2 million bail, the LAPD said. While being interviewed, Rogers reportedly told detectives the two were having an affair. He also provided information that prompted them to search his backyard.

Naegle was a contestant on the E! network show “Bridalplasty” in 2010.

Anyone with more information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Harbor Division at (310) 726-7700.

