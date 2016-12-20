California Gun Sales Surge Ahead Of ‘Bullet Button’ Ban

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Gun shops across California have seen a surge in sales ahead of a series of gun control measures that take effect Jan. 1, including one that will ban the sale of firearms with so-called “bullet buttons.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bills into law July 1. The six measures include a requirement that people turn in high-capacity magazines, along with regulations requiring background checks for ammunition sales.

The measures also ban the sale of weapons containing bullet buttons. The button is used to pop out a high-capacity ammunition magazine to make it easier for the shooter to reload. After Jan. 1, the guns will be considered assault weapons. They will be OK to own but not to buy.

Bullseye Sport in Riverside told KCAL9 Tuesday that it is sold out of AR-15s.

“We had a lady that came in and she had three daughters and herself,” Bullseye owner Vince Torres said. “She bought one for each of the kids and one for herself.”

Guns.com reports Californians have purchased 260,000 semiautomatic rifles since July 1, a 300 percent increase over the same period last year.

“Technically, the first of the year, these guns cannot be on the wall,” Torres said.

Since the state requires a 10-day waiting period before gun buyers can obtain their firearms, Wednesday is the final day buyers can purchase firearms with bullet buttons.

“A lot of people saying I want to buy one of those ARs,” Torres said. “I would say, ‘Do you know what you’re buying?’ And they would say, ‘No just want one of those AR’s.’”