California Gun Sales Surge Ahead Of ‘Bullet Button’ Ban

December 20, 2016 10:29 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Gun shops across California have seen a surge in sales ahead of a series of gun control measures that take effect Jan. 1, including one that will ban the sale of firearms with so-called “bullet buttons.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bills into law July 1. The six measures include a requirement that people turn in high-capacity magazines, along with regulations requiring background checks for ammunition sales.

The measures also ban the sale of weapons containing bullet buttons. The button is used to pop out a high-capacity ammunition magazine to make it easier for the shooter to reload. After Jan. 1, the guns will be considered assault weapons. They will be OK to own but not to buy.

Bullseye Sport in Riverside told KCAL9 Tuesday that it is sold out of AR-15s.

“We had a lady that came in and she had three daughters and herself,” Bullseye owner Vince Torres said. “She bought one for each of the kids and one for herself.”

Guns.com reports Californians have purchased 260,000 semiautomatic rifles since July 1, a 300 percent increase over the same period last year.

“Technically, the first of the year, these guns cannot be on the wall,” Torres said.

Since the state requires a 10-day waiting period before gun buyers can obtain their firearms, Wednesday is the final day buyers can purchase firearms with bullet buttons.

“A lot of people saying I want to buy one of those ARs,” Torres said. “I would say, ‘Do you know what you’re buying?’ And they would say, ‘No just want one of those AR’s.’”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jeff Heist says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:46 am

    Where the hell are all the lawsuits challenging these blatantly unconstitutional and tyrannical laws???????

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Gordon Wagner says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:13 am

    “Shall not be infringed” — explain these absurd new laws, then!

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Brian Harrington says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:43 am

    it is one thing to own a ar or ar15 but it is another to be able to afford the bullets and up keep not to mention to use it anyway happy ownership paranoid peeps

    Reply | Report comment
  4. William Ledbetter says:
    December 22, 2016 at 3:37 am

    Another showing of the lunacy of Jerry Brown and the California law makers .

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Mark Farris says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:08 am

    HAHAHA glad I left that National Socialist state!

    Reply | Report comment

