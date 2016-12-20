Successful Traits: 10 Los Angeles Businesses We Love In 2016



Los Angeles is one of the hottest locations of the country for businesses in many industries. With a burgeoning tech industry, a robust entertainment industry, an emerging fashion industry and more, there are many businesses in L.A. that are on the radar of professionals from all over the country. Listed below are a few favorites.





Scopely: This game development company has turned mobile gaming into a full entertainment experience. Its games include Yahtzee with Buddies, Disco Bees and many more. One of its signature games, The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, allows users to virtually participate in one of their favorite shows. The games are fun and interactive, and you can virtually compete with your buds from anywhere.

Snapchat: Once popular solely with the youth, Snapchat has grown to become an emerging social media giant. Users love that their chats are only available for short periods of time, allowing them to express themselves more openly. They also love the creative selfie filters with new themes available every day.

Twenty20: For amateur photographers and graphic artists, Twenty20 provides a resource for selling work as stock photos. People who want to find stock images for blogs, websites and other uses can access images for a monthly fee based on how many images they use. This company is a win-win for artists and those who need stock photos.

Tradesy: Fashion-forward people who want to build their wardrobe with designer pieces without spending a lot of money flock to Tradesy. The app allows users to sell their unwanted merchandise, and it’s an easy way to find gently used clothing and accessories. Like a consignment store, there are plenty of hidden gems, but unlike a consignment store, users can easily sort and browse merchandise to find them.

Dollar Shave Club: Recently, personal grooming has reached mass hysteria with multi-bladed razors and new devices appearing on the market all the time. Do you really need 16 blades to shave your beard? Dollar Shave Club was founded to cater to those who love simplicity and saving money. It hopped on the subscription box bandwagon to tap into a niche that was previously untapped, offering affordable shaving supplies.

Laurel and Wolf: Anyone who wants to decorate their home without the expense of hiring an interior designer will love this online-interior design firm. Customers take a style quiz and receive personalized designs from one of the company’s designers. It’s an affordable and convenient resource for giving your home something special.

RadPad: This tech company aims to take the hassle out of renting a place. It connects renters with potential landlords or roommates, and makes it easier to find a place that will work for their needs and their budget. The website even lets renters pay rent directly through the site, and provides them with resources such as renter’s insurance.

Foodstirs: With many families turning back to home cooked meals, subscription services for food prep have become widely popular. Foodstirs is specifically geared toward families, making it easier for parents to cook with their kids. Its cooking and baking kits introduce kids to cooking and baking with kid-friendly tools and recipes, making for a fun bonding activity.

Trippy: Rather than relying on guide books, Trippy lets users address their specific concerns by asking travel questions to people in the know. It is great for people who want to plan a vacation that isn’t covered in the tourist guides, and for those who like to be prepared before going somewhere new. Users can “like” answers as well, which helps to balance potentially biased answers.

17Hats: For new entrepreneurs, 17Hats offers a wealth of resources to help make the process of setting up and operating a business easier. It provides a one-stop shop that allows you to manage your business from accounting to accepting payment. It also has educational tools to increase your chances of success. For a low monthly fee, you can access these tools and run your business smoothly.

