Reports: Blake Griffin To Undergo Knee Surgery, Will Miss 3-6 Weeks

December 19, 2016 10:43 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Clippers forward Blake Griffin is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right knee this week, according to reports.

The surgery will be “minor,” the Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Sunday. Griffin is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks, USA Today’s Sam Amick added.

The news comes as a surprise. Griffin has missed only one game, on Dec. 10, due to right knee soreness, CBS Sports reports.

Griffin had 26 points in Sunday’s road loss to the Wizards.

Neither Griffin nor the Clippers had confirmed reports of the surgery Monday morning.

 

