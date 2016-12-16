Father, Friends Rally Around Teen Sucker-Punched, Critically Hurt Outside Wendy’s

WEST HILLS (CBSLA.com) — The father and friends of a teen sucker-punched and critically hurt outside a San Fernando Valley Wendy’s two weeks ago, are rallying around the boy as he continues to recover.

Video of the assault shocked the Valley. Jordan Peisner was punched by a kid he didn’t even know.

CBS2’s Kristine Lazar spoke to the teen’s father and friends to find out how the community is fighting back against bullying.

These days, there are a lot of quiet moments in the once-boisterous Peisner household. Peisner, 14, spends much of his day in bed.

“Headaches are harsh when they come. He still has constant 24-7 pain in his head with the fracture,” said his father, Ed Peisner.

Two weeks ago, the high school freshman was blindsided by a hit to the head that fractured his skull, ruptured his eardrum and caused a brain bleed.

The attack was all captured on cellphone video and posted to social media. In the days that followed, Jordan’s dad was overwhelmed by an outpouring of concern from the San Fernando Valley and beyond.

“This was a vicious, random attack on somebody. But it could have been your child, it could have been anybody’s child,” Ed said.

Jordan spent nearly a week in the hospital and hasn’t been back to school. But that doesn’t mean his classmates have forgotten about him.

“It hit me that this was the first time this has happened in our community,” said Zachary Leo.

So Saturday, the Cool 2 Be Kind club at Jordan’s high school, El Camino Real Charter, is holding an anti-bullying walk in his honor.

Hundreds are expected to turn out

“I hope it just says to people that bullying is horrific, it’s cowardly and we aren’t going to tolerate this,” said Emily Park.

Jordan was attached outside a Wendy’s. The restaurant now is advertising the walk on its marquee.

The 15-year-old who punched Jordan was arrested that night. Later, police arrested a teenage girl who was also there. Peisner says the girl who was taping the attack has not been arrested.

“The kids who hurt Jordan are now going to be facing consequences that could affect them for life, so bullying isn’t worth it,” said Leo.