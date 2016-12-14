Remembering Alan Thicke: Memorial Grows In Burbank

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Family and friends from around the world are remembering beloved actor and TV dad Alan Thicke.

Thicke died from a heart attack on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 69-years-old.

Thicke reportedly was playing in a pickup hockey game shortly before noon at Pickwick Ice in Burbank when he collapsed.

Players took him off the ice and called 911.

Thicke’s son Carter, 19, was with him when he collapsed.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported fans have begun to leave tributes to the talented actor in Burbank.

A fan letter thanking #AlanThicke for sharing his talents outside #Burbank ice rink where paramedics rushed him to hospital @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/uzrRXxjyXQ — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) December 14, 2016

Thicke’s son, Robin, paid tribute to his father on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Born in Ontario, Canada, in 1947, Thicke was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his work in the late 1970s as a writer for Barry Manilow’s talk show, and later for a satirical take on the genre in the variety show “America 2-Night.”

He was a TV host, writer, composer and actor well-known in his homeland before making his name in the U.S., most notably with the ABC series “Growing Pains.”

