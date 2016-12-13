Galaxy Picks Onalfo To Replace Arena

CARSON (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Galaxy have hired Curt Onalfo as their new head coach.

Onalfo will replace Bruce Arena, who was rehired to lead the United States men’s national team following the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann last month. Arena had previously coached the national team from 1998 and 2006.

“It’s a great honor for me to be the head coach of the L.A. Galaxy,” Onalfo said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference flanked by the Galaxy brass, calling the position his “dream job.”

“I’ve wanted to be in a position like for a very long time,” he added.

The 47-year-old Onalfo has considerable coaching experience. He was the head coach of Sporting Kansas City from 2006 to 2009, compiling a record of 27-29-22. He was hired to lead D.C. United prior to the 2010 season, but was fired midway through it following a poor start.

The Brazilian-born Onalfo began his professional playing career in 1991, with stints at clubs in France and Mexico. The defender was drafted by the Galaxy in their inaugural 1996 season and appeared in 13 games. He went on to play for the San Jose Earthquakes and D.C. United before retiring in 1999. He moved into coaching in 2001 as an assistant for D.C. United.

He spent the last two seasons as the head coach of the LA Galaxy II, the Galaxy’s United Soccer League affiliate.

Onalfo inherits a team that finished third in the MLS’ 10-team Western Conference and was eliminated by the Colorado Rapids in the conference semifinals.

Following the season, forward Robbie Keane, second on the team with 10 goals, and midfielder Steven Gerrard, second with 11 assists, both announced they would not return to the team, while forward Landon Donovan announced he was ending his brief comeback.

