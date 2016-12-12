Sources: Kenley Jansen Agrees To $80M, 5-Year Deal With Dodgers

December 12, 2016 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back their reliable closer man, agreeing Monday to an $80 million, five-year contract to keep All-Star Kenley Jansen, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal has not been announced. The 29-year-old right-hander had a career-best 47 saves last season for the Dodgers, who won their fourth straight NL West title but lost a six-game NL Championship Series to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

Jansen’s contract trails Aroldis Chapman’s $86 million, five-year deal with the Yankees last week, while San Francisco added free agent closer Mark Melancon on a $62, four-year contract. Jansen likely ensures the Dodgers’ payroll will again top $200 million.

Los Angeles also was working to re-sign third baseman Justin Turner.

At last week’s baseball winter meetings, the Dodgers announced a $48 million, three-year contract with left-hander Rich Hill, acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline Aug. 1. Hill went 12-5 with a 2.12 ERA in 20 starts for the Dodgers and A’s, including 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA in six starts for Los Angeles.

Jansen had a 1.83 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 71 appearances and 68 2/3 innings. He has spent all seven of his big league seasons with Los Angeles, going 19-13 with a 2.20 ERA and 189 saves in 409 appearances.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia