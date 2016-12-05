Golden Retriever ‘Henry’ Doing Well After Having Massive Tumor Removed

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — There are new developments in the story of Henry, the golden retriever with a 46-pound tumor who was abandoned by his owner.
Surgery in June removed the large mass from his right side.
Valerie Schomburg, a supervisor at Newport Beach Animal Control, saw Henry through his care that included two cancer surgeries.
She has also worked hard to track down his owner who gave up on him and let him loose on the beach last summer.
“Him living that way was very neglectful,” Schomburg said. “He was depressed, in pain, all the things that we shouldn’t let our animals suffer.”
Before and After (credit: Newport Beach Police Department | CBS)
Henry is now living with a foster family and just turned 8 years old last month.
Police have identified the owner and the district attorney is expected to file criminal charges.
CBS2’s Orange County reporter Michele Gile has more on Henry’s amazing transformation.
One Comment