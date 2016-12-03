Daniels’ Career-Best 31 Leads Grizzlies Past Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Troy Daniels scored a career-high 31 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on for a 103-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after Julius Randle missed all three free throws with 5.9 seconds left.

Daniels shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 6 of 12 from outside the arc. Marc Gasol had 19 points while JaMychal Green finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds as Memphis won its second straight.

Lou Williams scored a season-best 40 points for the Lakers. Luol Deng added 18 and Timofy Mozgov finished with 13.

Memphis pulled away in a tight game with a 9-2 burst that erased a 95-94 Lakers lead in the final 5 minutes.

Williams converted a three-point play with 51 seconds remaining to pull the Lakers within one possession, and they had a chance to tie when Gasol fouled Randle on a 3-point attempt.

After Randle missed the third free throw, there was a scramble for the ball, and Jordan Clarkson hurled up a 3-pointer from the right corner that was off the mark.

Both teams were short-handed with injuries, particularly in the backcourt. Starters D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young already were out for the Lakers and Jose Calderon, who started, left in the first quarter with a right hamstring strain.

After the Lakers held a double-digit lead in the first half, Memphis went on a 10-4 run to open the third quarter, turning the contest into a tight affair through the rest of the period, that ended in an 82-all deadlock.

Williams had 28 points in the first half as the Lakers carried a 62-54 lead into the break. Williams was 7 of 10 in the half and converted all 11 of his free throws.

Memphis got 23 points from Daniels, but still trailed the Lakers by as many as 11 late the first half.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Williams’ 40 points were the most ever scored by an opponent’s reserve against Memphis. J.R. Smith had 35 previously. Williams, who hit all 14 of his free throws in the game, has converted a free throw in 30 straight contests, longest streak in the league. … The Lakers wrapped up a four-game road trip over five days.

Grizzlies: A contingent of Grizzlies executives, including coach David Fizdale, went to Marion, Indiana for the visitation of F Zach Randolph’s mother, Mae Randolph, earlier Saturday. .Green recorded his second double-double of the season. … There were 17 lead changes in the game, nine of them in the final quarter.

TRIAGE UNIT:

Lakers: Russell (left knee injury), Young (strained calf, right leg) and reserve F Larry Nance Jr. (right knee contusion)

Grizzlies: G Mike Conley, G Vince Carter, F Chandler Parsons and F James Ennis. Randolph remains away from the team after the death of his mother.

WELCOME BACK NO. 1: Lakers reserve C Tarik Black is from Memphis and played at the University of Memphis before playing his final year at Kansas.

WELCOME BACK NO. 2: Some may forget that Lakers coach Luke Walton was hired as an assistant for the Memphis Tigers during the lockout prior to 2011 NBA season.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Return home for the first time in a week to face the Utah Jazz.

Grizzlies: Travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Monday, the only road game over a six-game stretch.