VIDEO: Vandal Tears Apart Car For 6 Hours While Passersby Watch, Take Pictures

KOREATOWN — A woman was left in tears and without a car after a vandal went to town on her vehicle for hours while passersby stopped to take pictures instead of calling police.
Stacy Omelinoff, a church-going woman, returned from a Thanksgiving trip on Friday to find her car a total wreck. She said she left her Buick Lucerne in front of her friend’s house on Thanksgiving night in Koreatown to celebrate the holiday in Chino. On Friday morning, she woke up to find her car vandalized and destroyed.
“I just broke down and just cried, like it can’t be true,” she said. “And now I’m out of a car period.”
She quickly found out who was behind the damage after watching video from her friend’s security camera.
Around 3 a.m. Friday, a woman could be seen approaching the car and then breaking off the windshield wiper. She used the wiper along with a pipe and a piece of wood to carve letters and illegible words all over the car.
But she wasn’t finished — she could be seen climbing atop the car and jumping on the roof, causing more damage. After she’s seen taking a rest by lying on the hood, she came back and tore off the gas cap and then ripped off the grill. She flattened a tire using the piece of wood that had nails in it.
When all was said and done, the woman attacked the car for six hours.
“I’m angry, I’m hurt, frustrated, and at the same time I understand that she has a mental problem,” Omelinoff said through tears.
After a business owner called police around 9 a.m., the vandal was taken into custody by LAPD.
Omelinoff said she is even more upset because many onlookers saw the woman at work and didn’t take action.
“They would come by, stop, back up, take pictures, video, and just take off,” she said.
Making it even harder for her is that she just lost her job and only has liability insurance.
The LAPD said the suspect is being detained on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and is still being evaluated.
If you want to help Stacy repair her car, click on her GoFundMe Page.
What should we expect? we should expect to ACT, no excuses
Where does it say she left her car on “skid row”, she left it in front of a friend’s house.
“She said she left her Buick Lucerne in front of her friend’s house on Thanksgiving night in Koreatown to celebrate the holiday in Chino. On Friday morning, she woke up to find her car vandalized and destroyed.”
The person who did this should be made to get a job and repay this lady
"Omelinoff said she is even more upset because many onlookers saw the woman at work and didn't take action. "They would come by, stop, back up, take pictures, video, and just take off," she said."…….this is very common behavior in todays society. People are gutless and afraid to get involved in helping others but will stop and hold their damned phones up to take photos of victims caught up in unfolding tragedies. Disgusting.
It's time to rethink de-institutionalization of the mentally ill. It is not humane to make people with limited mental capacity sleep in their own filth on the streets without proper care.
Does she not have insurance?
Didn’t read the article, did you? She only has liability.
I bet lots of those who didn’t call the Cops are church-goers too. Perhaps even the vandal.
A woman goes off on a RANDOM car for six hours? Something's missing here. I have a feeling there's more to this story.
While the cosmetics may suck, that car could be back on the road for a few dollars.
I think she was wasted on something and thought she was being locked out of a friend’s place and took it out on the car closest to the door.
There is ZERO excuse for this – NONE.
This woman has been totally crushed having legally parked her auto on a City of LA street..
When minutes count, the police are only hours away.
Why is it not a crime to not report a crime, if you witness a crime. Seems like accessory to me.
You can’t force participation, this isn’t Cuba or North Korea, but sadly, many out there think that those two places are better than the USA. It’s called free will, you can’t force morality on people, just let them live out their sad lives.
Koreatown is not skid row.
The “Go fund me” link doesn’t work. It would be nice if you could fix that.
