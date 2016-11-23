D’Angelo Russell Out 2 Weeks, Has PRP Injection In Sore Knee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell will be out for at least two more weeks after getting a platelet-rich plasma injection in his sore left knee.

The Lakers announced the procedure Wednesday.

Russell has missed two of the Lakers’ last three games with soreness in his knee, but the second-year point guard had thought it wasn’t a serious injury. He will be re-evaluated next week before the Lakers decide how long he will sit.

Russell only missed two games last season as a rookie. He is second on the revitalized Lakers with 16.1 points per game, and he leads the team with 4.8 assists.

Jose Calderon started both games in Russell’s absence. The veteran Spanish guard scored a season-high 12 points in the Lakers’ 111-109 victory over Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

