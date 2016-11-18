Man Pleads Not Guilty To Vandalizing Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 52-year-old man who admittedly defaced Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of felony vandalism.
James Lambert Otis, of Los Angeles, is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5 to schedule a hearing.
Otis could face up to three years in jail if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
KNX1070’s Pete Demetriou reported Otis plans to hold future demonstrations in a non-violent way.
Otis previously said that he originally intended to “remove” the entire star from the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard to auction it off in New York.
Money received in the auction would have been donated to the nearly dozen women who allege they were groped or sexually mistreated by Trump.
Otis — who was seen dressed in construction-worker garb — said he was unable to accomplish the act, so he removed a brass medallion from the star after using a sledgehammer and a pick ax to smash the pavement.
He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department, and was later released on $20,000 bail.
President-elect Trump has denied accusations of mistreating women.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment
so far I haven’t seen any people of color on trump’s staff, only whites. If president Obama had only blacks on his staff it would have been made into a big deal with charges of racism.
When you hire employees based on their actual qualifications, skill, and job experience and not on an artificial quota for the sake of “diversity” this is what you get.