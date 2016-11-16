Walmart Hiring 300 For New Compton Store

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — Walmart says a new Compton store opening this winter will need locals to fill as many as 300 new full- and part-time jobs.
The retailer has opened a temporary hiring center at 420 S. Long Beach Blvd., Suite 424, next door to O’Reilly Auto Parts, where applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applications will also be accepted at careers.walmart.com.
New workers will be needed as soon as December to help prepare the store for its grand opening, store manager Diana Reyes said.
Eligible full- and part-time workers can get benefits including health care, matching 401(k) contributions of up to six percent of pay, discounts, company-paid life insurance and a quarterly cash bonus based on store performance.
Walmart says 10,000 California workers were promoted from part-time to full-time last year.
