Vin Scully, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced Wednesday.
They are among 21 recipients to be awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor this year.
“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is not just our nation’s highest civilian honor — it’s a tribute to the idea that all of us, no matter where we come from, have the opportunity to change this country for the better,” President Barack Obama said in a statement. “From scientists, philanthropists and public servants to activists, athletes and artists, these 21 individuals have helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along thway.”
According to the White House, the medals recognize people who have made “especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
The medals will be presented Nov. 22 at the White House.
In addition to Scully and Abdul-Jabbar, the list of recipients includes comedian/talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, architect Frank Gehry, singers Diana Ross and Bruce Springsteen and actors Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Cicely Tyson and Robert Redford.
“Saturday Night Live” creator/producer Lorne Michaels also made the list, along with NBA legend Michael Jordan.
