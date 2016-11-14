Jeff Fisher: Case Keenum ‘Did A Nice Job’ In Win Over Jets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams’ offense is still struggling, and Jeff Fisher is still sticking with Case Keenum as his starting quarterback for now.

So, for all those calling for Jared Goff to finally get his chance, keep calm and remain patient.”No, I’m not going to go into a quarterback situation,” Fisher said after the Rams’ 9-6 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

“I don’t believe it’s quarterback play. I think it’s collectively we’re making mistakes.”Fisher insisted that he’s not putting the struggles of the offense — the Rams have 29 total points in their past three games — on Keenum’s shoulders.

He was then asked if changing quarterbacks might get the offense going.”Well, it’s always a possibility when his time comes,” Fisher said of Goff, this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick. “But I think Case did a nice job. We didn’t get the ball in the end zone, but he scrambled and picked up some key first downs and kept drives alive, and that’s what you’ve got to do against a defense like that.”

Keenum went a ho-hum 17 of 30 for 165 yards, but had no turnovers after throwing eight interceptions in his previous four games.

The talk this week as Los Angeles prepares to host Miami will inevitably be whether Goff’s time will come sooner rather than later.

“I keep saying and I’m going to keep saying this until he starts his first game, that he’s improving,” Fisher said. “He’s a play away from going into the game and he’s improving.”

Running back Todd Gurley is having struggles of his own.

Gurley, last season’s Offensive Rookie of Year, still has yet to run for 100 yards in a game this season after rushing for 125 or more five times last season. He finished Sunday’s game with 64 yards on 21 carries.

Gurley’s longest run of the season, 21 yards in the fourth quarter, was wiped out by Greg Robinson’s holding penalty. But he rebounded with a decent performance after having just 10 yards on 10 carries at halftime.

“When we needed him, he came through,” Keenum said. “That’s what great players do in this league.”

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)