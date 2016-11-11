Police: No Report Filed In Alleged Election Night Assault On Gay Man By ‘Trump Supporters’

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — Police say a gay man who allegedly was smashed with a bottle by supporters of Donald Trump has yet to file a police report.

Chris Ball was allegedly assaulted outside a bar in Santa Monica on Nov. 8 by a group of what was described on social media as “Trump supporters”, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

An image of the alleged victim covered in what appeared to be blood was posted to Twitter the day after Trump’s election victory.

My friend got attacked by trump supporters in Santa Monica yesterday. They smashed him in the head with a beer bottle because he's gay. pic.twitter.com/nRfrHwKzTK — Sodhivine (@Sodhivine) November 9, 2016

Ball, who is reportedly a Canadian filmmaker, told reporters “(p)eople started launching homophobic slurs at me from afar” and that he was later assaulted by a “group of men” who smashed a bottle over his head.

A screenshot of another image posted on Facebook said the incident “really did happen” and pointed to an image which appeared to show Ball receiving medical treatment for his alleged injuries.

But Santa Monica police say a check of local hospitals “revealed there was no victim of any such incident admitted or treated as well.”

A statement posted to the Santa Monica Police Department’s Facebook page read in part: “The Santa Monica Police Department and the City of Santa Monica have not received any information indicating this crime occurred in the City of Santa Monica. We encourage the alleged victim to come forward and work with us if a crime did in fact take place.”

Ball shared with Vice a document which he claimed was a discharge letter from West Hills Hospital stating Ball was treated for a “head injury” on Nov. 9.

According to Vice, Ball said the hospital notified police of the alleged assault, but the statement from Santa Monica police contradicts that claim.

A representative for West Hills Hospital would not comment on the letter’s veracity due to patient privacy laws.