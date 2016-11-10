LA Approves Ban On Sleeping In Vehicles Near Homes

November 10, 2016 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Homeless, Los Angeles
A homeless man for over 30 years living inside his car repairs a bicycle September 23, 2015, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — City lawmakers in Los Angeles have approved a nighttime ban on living in vehicles near homes, parks and schools over the protests of those who say the measure will criminalize homeless people.

The measure permits parking and sleeping in certain industrial or commercial districts. The ordinance cites unsanitary conditions, noise and crime as reasons for the ban in other parts of the city.

The nighttime vehicle living ban would replace a 1983 law that outlawed vehicle dwelling citywide. That provision was struck down by a federal appeals court.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the new ban into law.

Its approval Wednesday came a day after voters approved a $1.2 billion initiative to build supportive housing.

