Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa Running For California Governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is running for California governor.
He joins a growing field of candidates for the 2018 contest that includes Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Villaraigosa made the long-expected announcement on a website Thursday, saying he will focus on rebuilding the middle class by investing in schools and repairing roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
The 63-year-old Villaraigosa left the mayor’s office in 2013 after two up-and-down terms. He can claim successes that include bulking up the police department and seeding a transit-building boom, but was also faulted for sometimes promising more than he delivered. A school takeover plan flopped.
The son of a Mexican immigrant, the high-school dropout turned around his life and eventually became speaker of the California Assembly, city councilman and in 2005, mayor.
Tony Villa doesn’t have the mind to lead California, especially seeing how badly he attempted to govern Los Angeles with his moneyed men in the background messing up everything from LADWP to schools. Somebody tell him that California deserves better!
No. Not no but h3ll no.
Surely this is a joke. Mayor Empty Suit (Tony V) is one of the very few people who is as bad as or worse than the idiot Trump. And I’m a Democrat. I would NEVER vote for this idiot.