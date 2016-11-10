Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa Running For California Governor

November 10, 2016 9:58 AM
Filed Under: 2018 Election, Antonio Villaraigosa, california governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is running for California governor.

He joins a growing field of candidates for the 2018 contest that includes Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Villaraigosa made the long-expected announcement on a website Thursday, saying he will focus on rebuilding the middle class by investing in schools and repairing roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The 63-year-old Villaraigosa left the mayor’s office in 2013 after two up-and-down terms. He can claim successes that include bulking up the police department and seeding a transit-building boom, but was also faulted for sometimes promising more than he delivered. A school takeover plan flopped.

The son of a Mexican immigrant, the high-school dropout turned around his life and eventually became speaker of the California Assembly, city councilman and in 2005, mayor.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Henry Exhaust says:
    November 10, 2016 at 11:14 am

    Tony Villa doesn’t have the mind to lead California, especially seeing how badly he attempted to govern Los Angeles with his moneyed men in the background messing up everything from LADWP to schools. Somebody tell him that California deserves better!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Phil Salvatore says:
    November 10, 2016 at 11:53 am

    No. Not no but h3ll no.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. bong815 says:
    November 11, 2016 at 8:15 pm

    Surely this is a joke. Mayor Empty Suit (Tony V) is one of the very few people who is as bad as or worse than the idiot Trump. And I’m a Democrat. I would NEVER vote for this idiot.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia