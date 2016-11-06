FBI: No Charges Against Clinton After New Email Review

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com/AP) — FBI Director James Comey abruptly announced Sunday that a review of newly discovered emails sent or received by Hillary Clinton has not changed his conclusion that the Democrat should not face criminal charges.
His announcement came in a letter to congressional lawmakers two days before Election Day.
Comey said the FBI has worked “around the clock to process and review a large number of emails” obtained from a device belonging to Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman and estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
He said the review has not changed the bureau’s assessment from earlier this year that Clinton should not be prosecuted for her handling of classified information at the State Department.
“As expected, the review of the additional emails has not changed the FBI’s original conclusion that no reasonable prosecutor would move forward with such a case,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). “While the original letter should never have been sent so close to an election, the expeditious review of these emails should put to rest – once and for all – the irresponsible speculation indulged in by the Trump campaign and others. Voters can now make their decision based on the merits, and that decision should be simple: it is the choice between a woman superbly qualified to be commander in chief, and a man patently unfit for office.”
The new review has roiled the presidential campaign in its final days, shattering what had appeared to be Clinton’s solid grip on the race and emboldening Republican Donald Trump. During a campaign stop earlier Sunday, Trump warned that Clinton would be under investigation as president, prompting an “unprecedented constitutional crisis.”
One Comment
Trump believes you’re ridiculous, and you don’t deserve to be taken seriously. He wants your votes, of course, and he panders to you, and your whims, as necessary, to get them. But, he really thinks you are complete idiots. Just as Putin sees him as a “useful idiot,” so he sees you.
Of course, you don’t want to believe it. You certainly don’t want to believe me, some lefty, liberal, Democrat, but it’s true. Remember, belief isn’t truth, no matter how so very much you wish it so. But, by the same token, truth is not always believed, even by those that see it right under their noses.
And, you might ask, how do I know this? Well, I listen to his words. And hear them.
In that speech, where he, not so subtly, called for you to assassinate Hillary; what did he call you?
He called you “those second amendment people.”
Think about it. You’re them. When he says something like “…get a load of those Bernie or Bust people,” is he being complimentary? Of course not, and you know it. He’s calling them a bunch of idiots. Useful idiots, as they pull votes from Clinton, but idiots all the same. Them.
Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. It isn’t just people who are passionate about their Second Amendment rights that he despises and disrespects. It’s all the voters that can be manipulated into voting for him. Even if they oppose everything you hold dear, he wants their votes, no matter what it takes. Trump couldn’t care less about constitutional amendments, or constitutional law, or laws in general. He cares about Trump. And Trump’s above the law. He can ask a foreign intelligence service to hack his opponent’s emails, or even ask his supporters to murder her, and he gets away with it. So, why should he care?
But remember, when he says that all he has to do is mention “the wall,” when you’re getting bored during a speech, or that he could murder someone and “not lose a single vote,” he’s talking about you, his “useful idiots.”
And, speaking of immigration and “the wall,” what did he say?
“I’ll build a great wall…” And make Mexico pay for it?
Do you believe him? Does he think you are an idiot? Of course he does. I, on the other hand, don’t believe all Trump supporters are stupid. Some are merely ignorant of the facts.
Ignorance and stupidity are dreadful social maladies.
One is treatable, the other is terminal.
Now, even at this late juncture, I’d like to see those tax returns.